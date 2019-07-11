VIDEO: Sarah and Vinnie Interview SFFD's Finest!

Lt. Jonathan Baxter, Community Affairs and Media Relations for SFFD and Paramedic Danny Mcatee give summer safety information on the international choking symbol and tell us how to learn life saving skills from your local organizations!

SFFD's Finest also reminds us all to support their annual SF First Responders Stair Climb for Firefighters, Police, EMS, and Dispatchers whose lives are forever affected by exposure to traumatic events. The funds raised benefit The National First Responders Fund that supports First Responders throughout the State of California and helps them to attend PTSD programs.