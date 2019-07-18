Movie Review: Disney's 'Lion King' Movie is Critic Proof, Yet Unnecessary
Lion King is classic! Find out if the live-action version lives up to our childhood memories!
July 18, 2019
Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother -- and former heir to the throne -- has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.