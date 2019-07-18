Movie Review: Disney's 'Lion King' Movie is Critic Proof, Yet Unnecessary

Lion King is classic! Find out if the live-action version lives up to our childhood memories!

July 18, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Lion King 2019 Movie poster

Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures

Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother -- and former heir to the throne -- has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

Tags: 
2019
Film
Lion King
Beyonce
cgi
Critic
Disney
kllc-fm
Live Action
livestream
Movie Review
Sarah and Vinnie Live Video
Alice Morning Show