VIDEO: Sarah's Gurgles and Game Addiction

Sarah's Infamous Gurgle Returns!

May 29, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie

Sarah's infamous gurgle returns and the World Health Organization just marked 'Gaming Addiction' as an official disorder.

Tags: 
Addiction
gaming
gurgle
kllc-fm
livestream
Radio Alice Report
rdclive
Sarah and Vinnie
Sarah and Vinnie Live Video
World Health Organization