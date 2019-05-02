Movie Review: 'El Chicano' and 'The Long Shot' Get Mixed Reviews

The Long Shot is the latest effort from funny man Seth Rogen. In the film, Fred Flarsky is a gifted and free-spirited journalist who has a knack for getting into trouble. Charlotte Field is one of the most influential women in the world -- a smart, sophisticated and accomplished politician. When Fred unexpectedly runs into Charlotte, he soon realizes that she was his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte decides to make a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her trusted advisers.

The Long Shot stars Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron and O'shea Jackson, and is directed by Jonathan Levine.

Just time for Cinco De Mayo, El Chicano also hits theaters on May 3rd. When LAPD Detective Diego Hernandez is assigned a career-making case investigating a vicious cartel, he uncovers links to his brother's supposed suicide and a turf battle that's about to swallow his neighborhood. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, he resurrects the masked street legend El Chicano. Now, out to take down his childhood buddy turned gang boss, he sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother's murder.

El Chicano stars

David Castañeda, Aimee Garcia and George Lopez, and is directed by Ben Bray.