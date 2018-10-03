San Francisco Symphony Performing Along With 'Love Actually'

This holiday season you can enjoy the classic film Love Actually with the soundtrack performed by the San Francisco Symphony.

The 2003 film stars Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Martin Freeman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andrew Lincoln, and Keira Knightley.

Two performances will happen on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 7:30 PM and Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 7:30 PM at Davies Symphony Hall.

Tickets range from $90.00 - $170 at www.sfsymphony.org.