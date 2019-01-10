San Francisco Movie Seeking Extras For Kid Cudi Concert Scene

A new comedy from the team behind The Hangover" has started filming in San Francisco, starring Adam Devine (Workaholics) & Michael Peña (Ant-Man, Narcos).

The film titled "Lexi" will be shooting a scene at an undisclosed San Francisco location on January 22 involving a concert with Hip Hop artist, Kid Cudi.

Marketing agency Allied SF has posted details on how to be cast as a concertgoer extra for that scene via their Instagram.

Those who are interested in applying can visit us.wegotpop.com and use the code "kidcudi" when submitting your profile. Extras can make $15/hour for the day.

Other shots will be filmed around Sanchez Street between 16th & Market in San Francisco from January 23 through 25.

Lexi is described as "what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else", according to Variety. Devine's character falls in love with an A.I. who appears throughout his various smart devices.