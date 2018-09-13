Movie Review: 'White Boy Rick' and 'The Predator' Work Well In Their Own Ways

White Boy Rick follows the life of a young teen gone wrong. Rick Wershe is a single father who's struggling to raise two teenagers during the height of the crack epidemic in 1980s Detroit. Wershe sells guns illegally to make ends meet but soon attracts attention from the FBI. Federal agents convince his son, Rick Jr., to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself.

White Boy Rick stars Matthew McConaughey, rapper YG, and Taylour Paige; It is directed by Yann Demange.

A sequel to the original franchise, The Predator moves the myth along. From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. The universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can prevent the end of the human race.

The Predator stars Olivia Munn, Boyd Holbrook, and Keegan‑Michael Key; It is directed by Shane Black.