"Vice" and "Roma" May Be The Best Films Of The Year!

A Spanish language film, Roma, has already been named "Movie of the Year" by multiple media outlets and Rotten Tomatoes even agrees! From Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, director of "Gravity" & "Children of Men." The film takes many chances in artistry and is said to be extremely thought provoking.

Roma stars Marina De Tavira and Yalitza Aparicio, and is written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

On the complete opposite side of the movie spectrum lives Vice! This film follows the political career of Dick Cheney. Gov. George W. Bush of Texas picks Dick Cheney, the CEO of Halliburton Co., to be his Republican running mate in the 2000 presidential election. When Bush becomes victorious, Cheney uses his newfound power to help reshape the country and the world.

Vice stars Christian Bale, Sam Rockwell, and Steve Carell, and is directed by Adam McKay.