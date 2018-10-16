A-Rod and J-Lo's Driver Clips Photog By Accident

A photographer was struck by an SUV carrying Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Monday night in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

After leaving Craig's, a high end restaurant, paparazzi swarmed the front of the couple’s white Escalade when their driver tried to maneuver away from the group. The driver then hit the brakes when someone began shouting "Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait!" It seem like the driver hit a lone photog who fell to the ground near the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Caught on video, the paparazzi began to reprimand A-Rod and J-Lo's driver. In response, the driver argued back "See what happens when you flash all the flashes? I can't see where I'm going."

Watch TMZ's video, here…

Video of A-Rod and J Lo&#039;s Driver Hits Paparazzi, Blames Flashing Lights | TMZ Sports

The photographer got back up on his feet and walked away, as the couple’s SUV was seen driving off.

According to TMZ, "pedestrians are not allowed to block a vehicle in a space by standing in front of it, and drivers are permitted to creep forward."

The photographer has filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.