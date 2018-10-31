RESULTS: Best Horror Movie Of The Last 20 Years
Sarah brought the show Variety's list of The 20 Best Horror Films of the Last 20 Years and no one was very happy with their choices.
So the Alice News Network poll came to rescue and just under 1000 of you told us your top 5 to create our top 20 list.
- The Ring (2002) - 38%
- Get Out (2017) - 34%
- It (2017) - 26%
- Saw (2004) - 21%
- A Quiet Place (2018) - 20.5%
- The Conjuring (2013) - 20%
- Insidious (2011) - 19%
- Paranormal Activity (2009) 17%
- The Blair Witch Project (1999) - 14%
- Final Destination (2000) - 13%
- 28 Days Later (2003) - 11%
- The Cabin in the Woods (2012) - 10.8%
- The Descent (2005) - 10.5%
- Halloween (2018) - 10%
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) - 8.9%
- Hostel (2006) - 8.6%
- Let Me In (2010) - 8.3%
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) - 7.75%
- The Grudge (2004) - 7.5%
- Evil Dead (2013) - 7.25%