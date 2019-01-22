The Records That Changed Sarah & Vinnie's Lives
January 22, 2019
A listener texted in this morning enquiring "what were the records that changed our lives?"
After some thought here's what the show came up with.
Vinnie:
- KISS - Rock And Roll Over (1976)
- Devo - Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! (1978)
- Sex Pistols - Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols (1977)
- The Clash - London Calling (1979)
Sarah:
Uzette:
Hooman:
- Pearl Jam - Ten (1991)
- Counting Crows - August And Everything After (1993)
- Temple Of The Dog - Temple Of The Dog (1991)
Bryn:
- Michael Jackson - Thriller (1984)
- 2Pac - All Eyez On Me (1996)
- Mariah Carey and The Backstreet Boys