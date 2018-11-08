Oprah Winfrey Reveals Her Favorite Things List For 2018
On Wednesday, Oprah Winfrey shared her annual list of her "favorite things" for 2018.
Some are affordable and some are pricey, but the list makes it easy for a great shopping experience.
Can you believe it? Halloween is behind us. Elections have passed & we're into “the most wonderful time of the year”! I’ve been busy curating delights for foodies, fashionistas, techies, EVERYBODY! Please enjoy more than a few of my Faaaavorite Things. https://t.co/lETHs8frVC pic.twitter.com/Ax90t2JH4S— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 7, 2018
This year's list contains a whopping 107 items. The most she's ever shared. Last year, she had 102. English muffins from Model Bakery in Napa made the list in 2017. Will they make it again this year? Find out below.
'Oprah's Favorite Things' list below:
Cozy Things
Pudus Socks $16
Cozychic Ultra Lite Caftan $134
Softies Hooded Snuggle Lounger $95
Peace Love World Shag Throw With Pom-Poms $69
LA Relaxed the Jumpsuit $168
Tory Sport Tracksuit $165
TruMedic IS-4000 InstaShiatsu+ Foot Massager $199
Kassatex Robe $110
Eberjey Gisele Long Pajama set $120
Family Gifts
Jeanne Simmons Animal Hat $24
Siena Mug $49.99
Burt’s Bees Family Pajamas $10-$45 each
Arts and Crafts Supply Library $40
Children’s Custom Artwork Gift Set $94
Olli Ella See-Ya Suitcases $79
Love Bubby Baby Tee or Bodysuit $26-$28
Three by Three Jotblock Watercolor set $30
For Beauty Lovers
Sunday Riley Game Changer kit $140
Body Butter and Dry Body Oil sets $65
Library of Flowers by Margot Elana bubble bath $36
Artists Elite Mirror 10-piece brush set $360
Julep Beauty Divine Shine Lip Gloss Collection $149
Clarisonic Mia Smart Luxe $365
Goat’s Milk Bar Soap Gift Boxes $48
La Chatelaine Deluxe Hand-Cream Set $68
Guilty Pleasures Ultimate Nail Lacquer Stash $160
Traveler Treats
Down-Alternative Jetsetter Mini Pillow $49
Paravel Fold-Up Bags $60
Clark Backpack and Duffel $158 and $178
Footnanny Travel Set with Green Buffer $60
K Carroll Accessories Harper Crossbody Bag $20
Fashionable Finds
Echo Faux Fur Vest $89
Floating Pearl Hoop earrings $99
Faux-Fur Hooded Down Winter Coats $219
PeeperSpecs Shine On polarized sunglasses $24
Vionic Gemma Plush Slippers $80
Faux Fur Mittens $78
Travaux en Cours Felt Fedoras with Mohair Band $110
Magaschoni V-Neck Sweaters $198
No-Iron Cotton Contrast-Hem Tunic $99
High-Rise Straight-Leg Velveteen Pants (Curvy Fit) $89.50-$99
Justine Gregory Fingerless Gloves $144
Un Billion Lacy Totes $90
The Velvet Queen Head Wraps $62
Plush Teddy Pull-Through Scarves $125
Core 10 Fleece Peplum Full-Zip Hoodie Jackets $65
LittBags by PurseN $42
APL TechLoom Bliss $200
Empowered by Maya J Bracelets $38
For The Kitchen
EtuHome White Mod Charcuterie Boards $125
Chicago Metallic Professional Lasagna Trio Pans $30
Philips Indoor Smokeless Grill $280
Black + Decker Helix Performance Premium Hand Mixer $30
Canvas Home Abbesses Platters $32-$45
Lattissima One $379
H-HI Slow Juicer $699
Glitterville Studios Rainbow Tumblers $48
Fleischer & Wolf Portland Ash 8-Piece Knife Block Set $200
Axis Lever Corkscrews $49.95
Aarke Carbonator II $199
Food Gifts
Mount Mansfield Organic-Coffee-Bean-infused Vermont Maple Syrup $35
Truff Hot Sauce $15
Martin’s Bar-B-Que Sauce Bucket $49.95
The Great Taster 20-Jar Preserve Sampler $159
Urbani Truffle Burger Kit $62
Hilliards Chocolates Hanukkah Bark and Peppermint Bark Boxes $30
Popinsanity Artisanal Popcorn Multi-Flavored Popcorn Tin $180
Antipasti Party in a Basket $150
Carl the Drinking Chocolate Snowman $38
Saint Nick Cookie Gift Set $19
Lee Lee’s #RugelachByABrother $18
Truffle Snack Tin $79
Sabatino Truffle Pasta Night $49.95
Eli’s Cheesecake Holiday Dippers $36
Roy Banana-Caramel Panettone $49.99
Russ & Daughters New York Brunch $140
Casa Dragones Tequila Blanco Mini $42
Lobster Truffle Mac and Cheese $62.45
Gormet Bundt Cakes $36
Chai Teas Private Reserve Trio $30
Tech Gadgets
Echo Spot $130
Courant Catch:3 Wireless Charging Accessory Trays $175
iPhone XR $749
2018 Q7FN QLED TV $1,3000
Apple Airpods $159
Apple Watch Series 4 Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop $799
X5 Car Chargers $25
Lumos Kickstart Helmets $180
Ricoh Theta SC $200
Katana Arc $99
Gifts for the Home
Bamboo Bedding Bundle $498
Aura Wi-Fi Smart Frames $299
Pitcher No. Nine Hundred Seventy One $198
Grow Your Own Christmas Tree Kit $45
Eco-Friendly Gifts
Izola Cocktail Straws $20
PF Candle Co Terra Candles $42
Bindle Bottles $39
Story Bikes Electric Step-Through Bike $1,695
Burgon & Ball Flora & Fauna Gardening Gift Set $99
Gifts to Inspire
Letters for a Year of Gratitude $20
Eccolo Desk Journals $24
Area Ware Gradient Puzzles $20
Face to Face Designs Napkins $48
Menus: A Book for Your Meals and Memories $20
Presents for Pets
Pretty Rugged Luxe Pet Blankets $120-$140
Embark Dog DNA Test Kit $199
Spa Day Bucket $62
The full list of Oprah's "Favorite Things" is available on her website. Look for the list on O Magazine on November 20.