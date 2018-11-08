Oprah Winfrey Reveals Her Favorite Things List For 2018

On Wednesday, Oprah Winfrey shared her annual list of her "favorite things" for 2018.

Some are affordable and some are pricey, but the list makes it easy for a great shopping experience.

Can you believe it? Halloween is behind us. Elections have passed & we're into “the most wonderful time of the year”! I’ve been busy curating delights for foodies, fashionistas, techies, EVERYBODY! Please enjoy more than a few of my Faaaavorite Things. https://t.co/lETHs8frVC pic.twitter.com/Ax90t2JH4S — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 7, 2018

This year's list contains a whopping 107 items. The most she's ever shared. Last year, she had 102. English muffins from Model Bakery in Napa made the list in 2017. Will they make it again this year? Find out below.

'Oprah's Favorite Things' list below:



Cozy Things

Pudus Socks $16

Cozychic Ultra Lite Caftan $134

Softies Hooded Snuggle Lounger $95

Peace Love World Shag Throw With Pom-Poms $69

LA Relaxed the Jumpsuit $168

Tory Sport Tracksuit $165

TruMedic IS-4000 InstaShiatsu+ Foot Massager $199

Kassatex Robe $110

Eberjey Gisele Long Pajama set $120



Family Gifts

Jeanne Simmons Animal Hat $24

Siena Mug $49.99

Burt’s Bees Family Pajamas $10-$45 each

Arts and Crafts Supply Library $40

Children’s Custom Artwork Gift Set $94

Olli Ella See-Ya Suitcases $79

Love Bubby Baby Tee or Bodysuit $26-$28

Three by Three Jotblock Watercolor set $30



For Beauty Lovers

Sunday Riley Game Changer kit $140

Body Butter and Dry Body Oil sets $65

Library of Flowers by Margot Elana bubble bath $36

Artists Elite Mirror 10-piece brush set $360

Julep Beauty Divine Shine Lip Gloss Collection $149

Clarisonic Mia Smart Luxe $365

Goat’s Milk Bar Soap Gift Boxes $48

La Chatelaine Deluxe Hand-Cream Set $68

Guilty Pleasures Ultimate Nail Lacquer Stash $160



Traveler Treats

Down-Alternative Jetsetter Mini Pillow $49

Paravel Fold-Up Bags $60

Clark Backpack and Duffel $158 and $178

Footnanny Travel Set with Green Buffer $60

K Carroll Accessories Harper Crossbody Bag $20



Fashionable Finds

Echo Faux Fur Vest $89

Floating Pearl Hoop earrings $99

Faux-Fur Hooded Down Winter Coats $219

PeeperSpecs Shine On polarized sunglasses $24

Vionic Gemma Plush Slippers $80

Faux Fur Mittens $78

Travaux en Cours Felt Fedoras with Mohair Band $110

Magaschoni V-Neck Sweaters $198

No-Iron Cotton Contrast-Hem Tunic $99

High-Rise Straight-Leg Velveteen Pants (Curvy Fit) $89.50-$99

Justine Gregory Fingerless Gloves $144

Un Billion Lacy Totes $90

The Velvet Queen Head Wraps $62

Plush Teddy Pull-Through Scarves $125

Core 10 Fleece Peplum Full-Zip Hoodie Jackets $65

LittBags by PurseN $42

APL TechLoom Bliss $200

Empowered by Maya J Bracelets $38



For The Kitchen

EtuHome White Mod Charcuterie Boards $125

Chicago Metallic Professional Lasagna Trio Pans $30

Philips Indoor Smokeless Grill $280

Black + Decker Helix Performance Premium Hand Mixer $30

Canvas Home Abbesses Platters $32-$45

Lattissima One $379

H-HI Slow Juicer $699

Glitterville Studios Rainbow Tumblers $48

Fleischer & Wolf Portland Ash 8-Piece Knife Block Set $200

Axis Lever Corkscrews $49.95

Aarke Carbonator II $199



Food Gifts

Mount Mansfield Organic-Coffee-Bean-infused Vermont Maple Syrup $35

Truff Hot Sauce $15

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Sauce Bucket $49.95

The Great Taster 20-Jar Preserve Sampler $159

Urbani Truffle Burger Kit $62

Hilliards Chocolates Hanukkah Bark and Peppermint Bark Boxes $30

Popinsanity Artisanal Popcorn Multi-Flavored Popcorn Tin $180

Antipasti Party in a Basket $150

Carl the Drinking Chocolate Snowman $38

Saint Nick Cookie Gift Set $19

Lee Lee’s #RugelachByABrother $18

Truffle Snack Tin $79

Sabatino Truffle Pasta Night $49.95

Eli’s Cheesecake Holiday Dippers $36

Roy Banana-Caramel Panettone $49.99

Russ & Daughters New York Brunch $140

Casa Dragones Tequila Blanco Mini $42

Lobster Truffle Mac and Cheese $62.45

Gormet Bundt Cakes $36

Chai Teas Private Reserve Trio $30



Tech Gadgets

Echo Spot $130

Courant Catch:3 Wireless Charging Accessory Trays $175

iPhone XR $749

2018 Q7FN QLED TV $1,3000

Apple Airpods $159

Apple Watch Series 4 Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop $799

X5 Car Chargers $25

Lumos Kickstart Helmets $180

Ricoh Theta SC $200

Katana Arc $99



Gifts for the Home

Bamboo Bedding Bundle $498

Aura Wi-Fi Smart Frames $299

Pitcher No. Nine Hundred Seventy One $198

Grow Your Own Christmas Tree Kit $45



Eco-Friendly Gifts

Izola Cocktail Straws $20

PF Candle Co Terra Candles $42

Bindle Bottles $39

Story Bikes Electric Step-Through Bike $1,695

Burgon & Ball Flora & Fauna Gardening Gift Set $99



Gifts to Inspire

Letters for a Year of Gratitude $20

Eccolo Desk Journals $24

Area Ware Gradient Puzzles $20

Face to Face Designs Napkins $48

Menus: A Book for Your Meals and Memories $20



Presents for Pets

Pretty Rugged Luxe Pet Blankets $120-$140

Embark Dog DNA Test Kit $199

Spa Day Bucket $62

The full list of Oprah's "Favorite Things" is available on her website. Look for the list on O Magazine on November 20.