Movie Review: "Onward" and "Extra Ordinary" Win the Weekend!

Onward follows two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, as they go on an journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out there in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him. The film also features Pixars first openly gay character.

An allstar cast encompass Onward, which stars Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, and Lena Waithe.

Corey Rosen's Review: 4.8 Bagels!

A woman who has supernatural abilities must save a possessed girl in Extra Ordinary. Though driving instructor Rose has a love-hate relationship with her abilities, she decides to help Martin and his daughter Sarah.

Extra Ordinary stars Claudia O'Doherty, Maeve Higgins, and Will Forte; Directed by Enda Loughman and Mike Ahern.

Corey Rosen's Review: 5 Bagels!