Netflix Tugs Heart Strings With New 'Dogs' Trailer

October 30, 2018
On Monday, Netflix released the trailer for the heartwarming original documentary series Dogs.

The series will take viewers around the world with stories from dog owners and the unconditional love between them and their four-legged best friends.

Directing episodes in the docu-series include T.J. Martin and Daniel Lindsay (LA ’92), Roger Ross Williams (Life, Animated), Heidi Ewing (One of Us), Richard Hankin (The Jinx), and Academy Award-nominee Amy Berg (Deliver Us From Evil).

Watch the trailer for Dogs, here...

Netflix' Dogs premieres on November 16.

