Movie Review: 'A Star Is Born' Shows Promise ; 'Venom' Misses The Mark

October 4, 2018
Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- struggling artist Ally. She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jackson coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jackson fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

A Star Is Born stars Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, and Dave Chappelle; and is directed by Bradley Cooper.

The next movement in the Spiderman franchise, Venom  follows journalist Eddie Brock as he  is trying to take down Carlton Drake, the notorious and brilliant founder of the Life Foundation. While investigating one of Drake's experiments, Eddie's body merges with the alien Venom -- leaving him with superhuman strength and power. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating.

Venom stars Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams, and is directed by Ruben Fleischer.

