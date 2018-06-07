Movie Review: "Ocean's 8" Steals More Than A Diamond Necklace--Time

Beginning at the grave of Danny Ocean, Ocean's 8 starts off with a mystery for the ages. Five years, eight months, 12 days and counting -- that's how long Debbie Ocean (Danny's little sister) has been devising the biggest heist of her life.

She knows what it's going to take -- a team of the best people in the field, starting with her partner-in-crime Lou Miller. Together, they recruit a crew of specialists, including jeweler Amita, street con Constance, suburban mom Tammy, hacker Nine Ball, and fashion designer Rose. Their target -- a necklace that's worth more than $150 million.

Ocean's 8 stars Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Mindy Kaling. Directed by Gary Ross.