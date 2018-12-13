Movie Review: 'Mortal Engines' blows It's Budget, but 'Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse' Blew Our Minds!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is an animated look into the world of Spider-Man!

Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents. Miles must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes and pull different versions of Spider-Man into our world.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, and Hailee Steinfeld, and is directed by Peter Ramsey, Robert Persichetti Jr., and Rodney Rothman.

Mortal Engines is a special effects masterpiece, but the acting is beyond mediocre.

Hundreds of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, a mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar), emerges as the only one who can stop London — now a giant, predator city on wheels — from devouring everything in its path. Feral, and fiercely driven by the memory of her mother, Hester joins forces with Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan), an outcast from London, along with Anna Fang (Jihae), a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head.

Mortal Engines stars Robert Sheehan and Hera Hilmarsdó, and is directed by Christian Rivers.