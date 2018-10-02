Sarah and Vinnie STAY HUMAN with Michael Franti!

Our good friend Michael Franti is so excited to announce the STAY HUMAN FILM TOUR! Always spreading positivity, Franti will host several uplifting & intimate screenings of the film, which includes Q&A sessions & an acoustic show. Find tickets at https://www.stayhumanfilm.com/film-screenings/ !

In addition, Michael is also on the verge of releasing a new album--and we get a sneak peek of fresh tunes. Since the birth of his son Taj, Michael and his wife have grown closer than ever, thus, his first single was written specifically for her.

During the visit we discuss everything Michael Franti has coming up, his process, and above all, the fight to STAY HUMAN!