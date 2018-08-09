Movie Review: "Blindspotting" is an Ode to Oakland ; "The Meg" Makes Waves

Hooman and Rudy Ortiz review Oakland's very own "Blindspotting" and a summer blockbuster hopeful, "The Meg".

Created by Bay Area natives and life-long friends, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, Blindspotting follows Collins through his final three days of probation before a chance at a new beginning in his Oakland, Calif., neighborhood. His bond with his volatile best friend soon gets tested when Collin sees a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets. Things soon come to a head when the buddies attend a party at the upscale home of a young and wealthy tech entrepreneur.

Blindspotting stars Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal and Janina Gavankar, and is directed by Carlos López Estrada.

The Meg is like the love child of Jaws and Sharknado--but better? In this film, a massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, rescue diver Jonas Taylor must save the crew and the ocean itself from an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.

Jason Statham, Ruby Rose and Li Bingbing star in The Meg, and the film is directed by Jon Turteltaub.