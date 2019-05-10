Mary Is The Best Mom…Ever!

Congratulations to Mary, the winner of this year’s Best Mom…Ever!

Mary was nominated by her daughter Emily, who shared with us that her Mom raised her to be a loyal Sarah & Vinnie listener (a.k.a….she raised her right!!). Emily’s first child is due at the end of this month, so Mary just drove 3,000 miles solo in four days to help Emily in the final stretch of her pregnancy! Mary has won a $5,000 Gift Certificate for an all-inclusive stay at the Garza Blanca in Cabo San Lucas, $1200 for airfare, AND, on Sunday our radio station will be named Mary @ 97.3!

Even though we can only pick one Mom to win, we really think ALL Moms are the best! Happy Mother’s Day to Moms everywhere from your friends at Alice!

A Little Bit About Mary: