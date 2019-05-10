Mary Is The Best Mom…Ever!
May 10, 2019
Congratulations to Mary, the winner of this year’s Best Mom…Ever!
Mary was nominated by her daughter Emily, who shared with us that her Mom raised her to be a loyal Sarah & Vinnie listener (a.k.a….she raised her right!!). Emily’s first child is due at the end of this month, so Mary just drove 3,000 miles solo in four days to help Emily in the final stretch of her pregnancy! Mary has won a $5,000 Gift Certificate for an all-inclusive stay at the Garza Blanca in Cabo San Lucas, $1200 for airfare, AND, on Sunday our radio station will be named Mary @ 97.3!
Even though we can only pick one Mom to win, we really think ALL Moms are the best! Happy Mother’s Day to Moms everywhere from your friends at Alice!
A Little Bit About Mary:
- Mary and her daughter Emily are coming in Friday morning at 8:00 AM to sit in with Sarah & Vinnie, and they are SO excited to meet everyone! Mary got Emily hooked on Sarah and Vinnie at a young age. They would listen to the Morning Show every day on the way to school! Mary also turned Emily onto the Secret Show and they even attended a live one together years ago!
- Last month, while visiting for the baby shower, Emily told Mary that she wanted to take her out for lunch (to Souvla, as per Vinnie's recommendation!) And Emily surprised Mary by eloping with her Honey at City Hall. Mary signed as their witness and had no idea of the secret plan.
- After living her entire life in the Bay Area, Mary packed up a U-Haul Pod and moved across the country to North Carolina 3 years ago. She was looking for a simpler, more affordable life. Now she owns her dream house and is retired!
- Mary’s first grandchild is due at the end of the month! She just drove almost 3,000 miles in 4 days to get here before the baby. Emily is so grateful to have her here for the next 2 months to help with the crazy transition into motherhood.
- Mary loves to travel. She's been to over 30 States and 10 countries.
- Mary loves reading, playing board games, knitting, attending concerts and long walks on the beach.