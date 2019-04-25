'Avengers: Endgame' Is The Perfect Conclusion To An Epic Story!
A movie review 12 years in the making, with Hooman, Our Friend Rudy, Marcus Osbourne, and Bryn!
Following Avengers Infinity War, Endgame picks up with our first Iron Man adrift in space with no food or water. Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers -- Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner -- must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos -- the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.
Avengers: Endgame stars nearly every Marvel hero from the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe!