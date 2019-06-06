Movie Review: Catch "Late Night" on Matinee and Prepare Yourself for "When They See Us"!

Marcus Osbourne talks the traumatizing series, "When They See Us", on Netflix.

June 6, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Late Night movie and When They See Us series

Courtesy of Amazon Studios and Netflix

A late-night talk show host's world is turned upside down when she hires her first and only female staff writer. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision brings about unexpectedly hilarious consequences as the two women who are separated by culture and generation become united by their love of a biting punchline.

When They See Us is created, written and directed by Ava DuVernay. This series exposes the breakdown of the U.S. criminal justice system during the Central Park Five case.

