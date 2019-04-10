Man Wins Over $110,000, Breaking Single-Day Record On 'Jeopardy!'

April 10, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
This image made from video aired on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, April 9. 2019, and provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows James Holzhauer. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

(Photo credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings on the trivia television game show.

The show says in a statement that James Holzhauer won $110,914 during the episode. The previous episode record of $77,000 was set by Roger Craig in 2010.

Tuesday's win was the fourth consecutive victory for Holzhauer, whose winnings total more than $244,000. He will face two new challengers Wednesday.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek revealed in March that he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer but said he intends to fight the disease and keep on working.

The episode that aired Tuesday was taped Feb. 11.
 

Tags: 
James Holzhauer
jeopardy
Single-Day Cash Winnings
Roger Craig
Alex Trebek
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report