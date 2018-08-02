Sarah And Vinnie: Cops Charge Dick For Saving Dogs!

Dog advocates will risk a lot for the health of a furry friend--and Richard Hill seems to be one of those people. While leaving a Wal-Mart parking lot, he noticed two dogs who were locked inside a car without their owner in sight.

Hill says "The big dog was moving around in the backseat, but the small puppy was not even moving, sitting up or anything," Hill said. "I didn't know if he was passed out, just exhausted or what."

Acting quickly, he then grabbed hammer from his work van and smashed the car window in an effort to save the dogs. Minutes later, police were called and Hill was charged with criminal damage. However, he may be protected by Ohio's "Hot Car" legislation, which protects Good Samaritans who find a child or pet in a hot vehicle.

Richard plans to fight the charges! Do you think Dick did the right thing?