VIDEO: 45-Year Old Virgin Uses His Bionic Manhood For The First Time

"It's a bird! It's a plane!" Nope, it's a bionic phallus.

Born without a penis because of a one-in-20 million birth abnormality, Andrew Wardle has finally had sex at 45-years of age after doctors constructed him a bionic member. The operation costs $91,477 to form the new organ by using skin from Andrew Wardle’s arm before attaching it during a 10-hour operation. Andrew had to endure a painful 10-day erection after surgeons attached the penis.

Following the long recovery, he had sex with girlfriend Fedra Fabian, using a button to pump it up. Wardle is “so pleased with it.”

After using his new manhood to have sex for the first time — in a 30-minute session with girlfriend Fedra Fabian — he’s set his heart on being a dad.