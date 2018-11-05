Lowe's Shutting Down San Jose and South San Francisco Stores

Home improvement giant, Lowe's announced on Monday they will be closing 51 stores in North America. Two stores in the Bay Area with under-performing sales are affected.

The Newhall Drive location in San Jose and the Dubuque Avenue location in South San Francisco are of the four stores to close up shop in California. 20 total stores in the U.S. and 31 in Canada will close, according to the company.

In a statement, Marvin Ellison, Lowe's President and CEO said "While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business."

Employees will be given opportunities at other locations nearby. Officials say most of the affected stores are within 10 miles of another remaining Lowe's location.

The store closures will take place as of February 1, 2019.