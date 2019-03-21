Live-Action Murder Mystery Game Coming To San Francisco And San Jose

The British live-action murder mystery CluedUpp is coming to San Francisco and San Jose in June.

The game called "Sneaky Finders" is a detective game that is set in the fictitious town of Millingham and is played throughout the cities.

Groups of up to 6 will race around town finding clues and interviewing witnesses and suspects.

Prizes Awarded To:

Fastest team

Best fancy dress (Sneaky Finders / 1920’s inspired)

Best team picture

Best team name

Best little detective (kids prize)

Best K-9 detective (dogs prize)

San Jose, CA Detective Day: Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Click here for tickets.

San Francisco, CA Detective Day: Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Click here for tickets.