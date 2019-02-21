Khloe Kardashian Bestie Malika Haqq Fierce On Cheating Front

NEW YORK (AP) — Who's the best wing woman on the planet? That would be Malika Haqq.

The Khloe Kardashian bestie has taken to social media amid a swirl of rumors that Tristan Thompson has cheated again, this time reportedly making out at a Los Angeles house party last weekend with Jordyn Woods.

The 21-year-old Woods is — was? — Kardashian sister Kylie Jenner's oldest and dearest friend who may or may not still live in Jenner's mansion after Tuesday's bombshell reports by the celebrity sites TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked, among others.

On Instagram, Haqq commented "STRONG FACTS" after the house-party session broke. Kardashian herself, or at least Kardashian's verified Instagram account, posted a string of eight gossipy speaking head emojis soon after on the same thread, but Khloe has yet to actually comment. Emojis and all-caps friend defenses are more than the usual in the immediate aftermath of things gone wrong in K-world.

A Khloe Kardashian representative, for the record, did not immediately return an email Wednesday.

Publicity stunt? Friend-zone snuggling? The end of Khloe and Tristan? All of that is anybody's guess.

Woods, who is practically family to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, also did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment via Instagram message. Until she does, we have Malika Haqq.

On another Instagram post, this one showing a video of the adorable True, the year-old baby of Kardashian and Thompson, Haqq responded to a cheeky caption about whether Woods needs to move the heck out of Jenner's house with: "These (expletive) ain't loyal."

Woods may also need another paying gig. She has modeled for Kardashian's clothing company, Good American.

