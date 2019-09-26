Movie Review: 'JUDY' May Be the Best Joyless Film Ever and 'Abominable' is Full of Breathtaking Animation!

JUDY follows the life of mega star Judy Garland! Thirty years after starring in "The Wizard of Oz," beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.

JUDY stars Renée Zellweger and Jessie Buckley; Directed by Rupert Goold.

Abominable is an animated look into China with a fantastical twist. After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain.