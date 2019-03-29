Sarah and Vinnie: Our Bra Expert Fits Uzette Live On-Air!

Sarah's good friend, Joy Slusarek, is a bra afficionado, looking to change the discussion around bras! In Joy's 2014 TedX Talk: 'De-Mystifying the Bra,' she brings bra sizing to the table so that women can understand the numbers, letters and various sizes. On a mission to help women find their joy from the inside out, Slusarek thinks that loving your bra is a good place to start. Imagine a world where women everywhere love their bras!

During Joy's visit in the studio, Uzette gets properly fitted and we learn a wealth of knowledge from this amazing bra expert.

Follow Joy Slusarek on Instagram at @joyfromjoyvt and watch her full TedX Talk: De-Mystifying the Bra!