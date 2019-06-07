Sarah and Vinnie: Jane Levy of Netflix's 'What If' visits the Alice Morning Show!

Actress Jane Levy of Netflix's 'What If' joins Sarah and Vinnie in studio!

In this neo-noir social thriller, Oscar winner Renée Zelwegger stars as Anne Montgomery, a woman of extreme wealth who makes young scientist Lisa a steamy proposal. Lisa is on the verge of a breakthrough that would save the lives of millions of kids, but she needs funding to go through with the trials and eventually bring her technique to the market. Other venture capitalists have turned Lisa down, but Anne makes her an unexpected offer -- one that comes with a twist. In order to give Lisa the money, Anne wants to spend a night alone with Lisa's husband, Sean, a former professional athlete. If the couple agree to the terms, Lisa will get the funding but can never ask her husband what happened during his time with Anne, who believes that human attachment is a weakness and Lisa will only succeed if she focuses all of her attention on her work.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is an upcoming American musical fantasy dramedy television series that was ordered to series by NBC in May 2019, after a pilot order in January 2019. After production of its pilot, the series was picked up to regular production at may-sweeps in May 2019.