Sarah and guest host Marcus welcomed the legendary Steve Perry into the Alice studios today in San Francisco.

Perry talked with the crew about his new album Traces, the rigors of touring, why he left Journey, and more.

Traces is out on October 5th and you can listen to the first single "No Erasin'" now.

Check out all things Steve Perry on his new website StevePerry.com and peep the amazing album art that they discussed below.