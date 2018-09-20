Movie Review: 'The House With A Clock In Its Walls'

The House with a Clock in Its Walls begins with 10-year-old Lewis, who goes to live with his oddball uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. He soon learns that Uncle Jonathan and his feisty neighbor, Mrs. Zimmerman, are powerful practitioners of the magic arts.

When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town's sleepy facade suddenly springs to life -- revealing a secret and dangerous world of witches, warlocks and deadly curses.

Based on the 1973 novel of the same name by John Bellairs, The House with a Clock in Its Walls, stars Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sunny Suljic and Kyle MacLachlan, and directed by Eli Roth.