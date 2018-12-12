These Are The Worst Films of 2018!

Hooman reveals his list for the worst films of 2018! After reviewing and critiquing nearly 100 movies, the ones that stunk up the year tend to stick out.

Pacific Rim and Show Dogs both make the cut. Surprisingly, The Nutcracker and the 4 Realms is not one of Hooman's favorites.

Breaking its own record for terrible movies and wearing a proud 11% on Rotten Tomatoes was 50 Shades Freed, while Jim Henson is rolling in his grave after his own son released the muppet starring Happy Time Murders.

The two worst films of the year confused Hooman and most moviegoers with bad plots and storytelling. Vox Lux and Wrinkle In Time ruined the year according to Hooman!

Do you agree with Hooman's list? Let us know!