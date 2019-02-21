Movie Review: "The Two Killings of Sam Cooke" and "How To Train Your Dragon 3" Get Great Scores from Hooman, Rudy and Bryn!

Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown…and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives.

Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth.

As their true destines are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure. For How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World continues its trilogy with director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast. The film is produced by Brad Lewis.

Courtesy of Netflix

While Sam Cooke rose to stardom as a soul singer, his outspoken views on civil rights drew attention that may have contributed to his death at age 33.

Netflix's ReMastered documentary series just released its latest installment: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke.

The film incorporates interview footage from those that worked with him and knew him best, charting his rise to fame along with his passion for fighting social injustice and involvement in the civil rights movement, as well as the shocking circumstances of his death. The 70-minute episode also explored the notion that many people in positions of power seemed threatened by Cooke's popularity and growing political consciousness. The second verse of Cooke’s protest song 'A Change Is Gonna Come', which originally included lyrics that tackled segregation, was actually edited out by the record company for its first-time release.

By offering this historical background, the film celebrated Cooke's wider legacy, as well as painting a picture that some conspirators believe could have played into his death.

The Two Killings of Sam Cooke is currently available on Netflix.