Movie Review: 'Colette' Is Beautifully Shot ; 'Night School' Gets Failing Scores

Based on a true story, Colette follows the life of Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette. After moving to Paris, author Colette agrees to ghostwrite a semi-autobiographical novel for her husband. Its success soon inspires her to fight for creative ownership and overcome the societal constraints of the early 20th century.

Colette stars Keira Knightley and is directed by Wash Westmoreland.

In his first project as exectutive producer, comedian Kevin Hart brings us Night School, a film about "second chances". Hart plays Teddy Walker, a successful salesman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, Teddy soon finds himself dealing with a group of misfit students, his former high school nemesis and a feisty teacher who doesn't think he's too bright.

Night School stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, and is directed by Malcolm D. Lee.