Movie Review: "Cold Pursuit" and "Arctic" Are Two Snowy Films For Your Weekend

Cold Pursuit stars newly polarizing star Liam Neeson and feels a lot like Taken, but on ice. The film begins when Nels Coxman's quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down after his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. Transformed from upstanding citizen to coldblooded vigilante, Coxman unwittingly sets off a chain of events that includes a kidnapping, a series of deadly misunderstandings and a turf war between Viking and a rival boss.

Cold Pursuit stars Liam Neeson and Emmy Rossum, and is directed by Hans Petter Moland.

Another wintry tale, Arctic, takes on a different type of moral dilemma. Mads Mikkelsen plays a man stranded in the Arctic after an airplane crash who must decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his makeshift camp or to embark on a deadly trek through the unknown in hopes of making it out alive.

Arctic stars Mads Mikkelsen​ and is directed by Joe Penna.