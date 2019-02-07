Movie Review: "Cold Pursuit" and "Arctic" Are Two Snowy Films For Your Weekend

Liam Neeson's press run has left a damaging aftertaste for his new movie.

February 7, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
"Cold Pursuit" and "Arctic" movie reviews

Courtesy of Paradox Films and Armory Films

Cold Pursuit stars newly polarizing star Liam Neeson and feels a lot like Taken, but on ice. The film begins when Nels Coxman's quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down after his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. Transformed from upstanding citizen to coldblooded vigilante, Coxman unwittingly sets off a chain of events that includes a kidnapping, a series of deadly misunderstandings and a turf war between Viking and a rival boss.

Cold Pursuit stars Liam Neeson and Emmy Rossum, and is directed by Hans Petter Moland.

Another wintry tale, Arctic, takes on a different type of moral dilemma. Mads Mikkelsen plays a man stranded in the Arctic after an airplane crash who must decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his makeshift camp or to embark on a deadly trek through the unknown in hopes of making it out alive.

Arctic stars Mads Mikkelsen​ and is directed by Joe Penna.

Tags: 
Sarah and Vinnie
Movie Review
Cold Pursuit
Arctic
Liam Neeson
Mads
Hooman
Marcus Osbourne
Film