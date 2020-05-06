Help Venetia Valley School K-8th Donation Program

Venetia Valley School K-8th is collecting donations for families in San Rafael who have been impacted by COVID-19. Their temporary Pop-up Drive-thru Donation Distribution will take place at the Congregation of Rodef Shalom on Thursdays, starting May 7th 2:30-4pm at 170 N. San Pedro Rd. San Rafael, CA. 94903. Donations drop off is Thursdays 1:30-2:15pm. For more information please contact, Brenda Camarena, Venetia Valley School Family Center Director at: brcamarena@srcs.org or (808) 258-5587.

Here are the items they need most:

$25 Gift cards to Safeway or Target

Baby wipes

Baby food

Diapers

Toilet paper

Laundry detergent

Bagged quarters for laundry ($5 or $10)

Hand sanitizer

Disinfectant wipes

Shampoo

Conditioner

Toothpaste

Body soap

Deodorant

Body Lotion

Feminine hygiene products



