Help Venetia Valley School K-8th Donation Program
Venetia Valley School K-8th is collecting donations for families in San Rafael who have been impacted by COVID-19. Their temporary Pop-up Drive-thru Donation Distribution will take place at the Congregation of Rodef Shalom on Thursdays, starting May 7th 2:30-4pm at 170 N. San Pedro Rd. San Rafael, CA. 94903. Donations drop off is Thursdays 1:30-2:15pm. For more information please contact, Brenda Camarena, Venetia Valley School Family Center Director at: brcamarena@srcs.org or (808) 258-5587.
Here are the items they need most:
$25 Gift cards to Safeway or Target
Baby wipes
Baby food
Diapers
Toilet paper
Laundry detergent
Bagged quarters for laundry ($5 or $10)
Hand sanitizer
Disinfectant wipes
Shampoo
Conditioner
Toothpaste
Body soap
Deodorant
Body Lotion
Feminine hygiene products