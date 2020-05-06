Help Venetia Valley School K-8th Donation Program

May 6, 2020
Coronavirus Special Features

Venetia Valley School K-8th is collecting donations for families in San Rafael who have been impacted by COVID-19. Their temporary Pop-up Drive-thru Donation Distribution will take place at the Congregation of Rodef Shalom on Thursdays, starting May 7th 2:30-4pm at 170 N. San Pedro Rd. San Rafael, CA. 94903. Donations drop off is Thursdays 1:30-2:15pm. For more information please contact, Brenda Camarena, Venetia Valley School Family Center Director at: brcamarena@srcs.org or (808) 258-5587. 

Here are the items they need most:

 

$25 Gift cards to Safeway or Target 

 

Baby wipes

Baby food

Diapers 

 

Toilet paper 

Laundry detergent 

Bagged quarters for laundry ($5 or $10) 

Hand sanitizer 

Disinfectant wipes

 

Shampoo

Conditioner 

Toothpaste 

Body soap

Deodorant 

Body Lotion

Feminine hygiene products  


 

