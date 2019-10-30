Movie Review: "Harriet" Gleams into Our Past as "Terminator - Dark Fate" Revives a Classic Franchise

Terminator is a must-see for all 128 Minutes!

October 30, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Harriet and Terminator - Dark Fate

Entertainment

 Harriet is a 2019 American biographical film about slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman, from her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, who wrote the screenplay with Gregory Allen Howard, it stars Cynthia Erivo as Tubman, with Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, and Janelle Monáe in supporting roles.

The sixth film in the franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate brings back Sarah Connor as her and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future.

Terminator: Dark Fate stars Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Mackenzie Davis.

