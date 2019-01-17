Gladys Knight To Sing National Anthem at The Super Bowl

January 17, 2019
In this Oct. 9, 2018 file photo, Gladys Knight arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The seven-time Grammy Award-winner will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at this year’s Super Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Knight sa

(Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gladys Knight will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at this year's Super Bowl.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winner says she's proud to use her voice to "unite and represent our country" in her hometown of Atlanta.

The 74-year-old and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Her hits include "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For."

Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi, Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Travis Scott during the halftime performance.

CBS broadcasts this year's Super Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

