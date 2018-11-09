Movie Review: "The Girl In The Spider's Web" Is Good, But Tangled

The Girl In The Spider's Web follows hacker Lisbeth Salander as she is recruited to steal FireWall, a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. The download soon draws attention from an NSA agent who traces the activity to Stockholm.

Further problems arise when Russian thugs take Lisbeth's laptop and kidnap a math whiz who can make FireWall work. Now, Lisbeth and an unlikely ally must race against time to save the boy and recover the codes to avert disaster.

The Girl In The Spider's Web stars Claire Foy, Lakieth Stanfield and Sylvia Hoeks, and is directed by Fede Álvarez.