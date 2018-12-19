George Lucas, Jay-Z Top Forbes' Wealthiest Celebrities For 2018

Related: 'Forbes List of Celebrities with the Highest Net Worth and More!' - (10:15)

Thanks to his lucrative stakes in companies like Roc Nation, Armand de Brignac champagne and his streamaing service Tidal, music mogul Jay-Z's net worth at $900 million, gained the most and tying with first-timer Kylie Jenner for fifth place in Forbes' list of the wealthiest American celebrities for 2018.

Jenner, who launched her cosmetics line two years ago, has become the youngest self-made billionaire, ever. Kylie Cosmetics has shifted over $630 million in makeup since its beginings, making Jenner among America's Richest Self-Made Women.

But the number #1 spot goes to local resident and Star Wars creator George Lucas, who's net worth is at $5.4 billion after selling Lucasfilm to the Walt Disney Company in 2012 for $4.1 billion. Lucas skirts past buddy and fellow director Steven Spielberg who takes the number #2 spot with a net worth of $3.7 billion.

Media mogul, Oprah Winfrey comes in at third with a net worth of $2.8 billion. Former NBA player, now Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan takes the number #4 spot at $1.7 billion.

The rest of the top ten list can be found on Forbes' website, www.forbes.com.

