'Game Of Thrones' Pop-Up Bar To Open In San Francisco

Celebrate the final season at 25 Lusk this weekend

April 11, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: A view of atmosphere the 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Premiere After Party on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Are you ready? The final season of Game Of Thrones kicks off this Sunday and you can celebrate this momentous event at the Taste of Thrones pop-up bar, opening at San Francisco restaurant and lounge - 25 Lusk this weekend. Also making a return will be a very limited and very popular dinner series as part of the festivities. 

Here are just some of the many themed items offered at the bar:

  • Iron Throne
  • 27 foot Dragon
  • 'Game of Thrones'-themed cocktails
  • 'Game of Thrones' beers & wines
  • Drink out of medieval goblets & horn tankards

Plus, check out their cocktail menu.

Dates and hours for the pop-up bar are as follows:

  • Pop-Up Dates: April 12th-27th
  • Monday-Saturday, 5PM
  • Closed on Sundays (watch the show that night at home)

April 23rd is the only date left for the hugely popular pop-up dinner and reservations could still be available on their Facebook page.

For more info on everything Taste of Thrones, visit tasteofthrones.com.

 

