'Game Of Thrones' Pop-Up Bar To Open In San Francisco
Celebrate the final season at 25 Lusk this weekend
April 11, 2019
Are you ready? The final season of Game Of Thrones kicks off this Sunday and you can celebrate this momentous event at the Taste of Thrones pop-up bar, opening at San Francisco restaurant and lounge - 25 Lusk this weekend. Also making a return will be a very limited and very popular dinner series as part of the festivities.
Here are just some of the many themed items offered at the bar:
- Iron Throne
- 27 foot Dragon
- 'Game of Thrones'-themed cocktails
- 'Game of Thrones' beers & wines
- Drink out of medieval goblets & horn tankards
Plus, check out their cocktail menu.
Dates and hours for the pop-up bar are as follows:
- Pop-Up Dates: April 12th-27th
- Monday-Saturday, 5PM
- Closed on Sundays (watch the show that night at home)
April 23rd is the only date left for the hugely popular pop-up dinner and reservations could still be available on their Facebook page.
For more info on everything Taste of Thrones, visit tasteofthrones.com.