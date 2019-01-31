Movie Review: The Fyre Fest Takes Over The Show
The festival that never happened yet ruined lives!
January 31, 2019
An exclusive behind the scenes look at the infamous unraveling of the Fyre music festival. Created by Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, Fyre was promoted as a luxury music festival on a private island in the Bahamas featuring bikini-clad supermodels, A-List musical performances and posh amenities.
Guests arrived to discover the reality was far from the promises. Chris Smith, the director behind the Emmy Award Nominated documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond gives a first-hand look into the disastrous crash of Fyre as told by the organizers themselves.