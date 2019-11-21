Movie Review: 'Frozen 2' & 'A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood' are Family Fun Films

A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood follows a journalist's life as it is enriched by friendship when he takes on an assignment profiling Fred Rogers. Based on the real-life friendship between journalist Tom Junod and television star Fred Rogers.

A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood stars Tom Hanks, actual sixth cousin of Mister Rogers!

In the second installment of this child-cult classic, Frozen 2 picks up as Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister Anna embark on an adventure far away from the kingdom of Arendelle. They are joined by friends, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven.

Frozen 2 stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad!