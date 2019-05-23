Fresno Claims To Be The True Garlic Capital, Announce Festival Of Their Own

Everyone knows that Gilroy, California is the "Garlic Capital of the World" but now the city of Fresno is saying, "not so fast."

According to Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau, Fresno County, in fact, grows more garlic than Gilroy and now they are throwing their own festival in celebration of the herb.

The Fresno Garlic Festival takes place on Tuesday, May 28th from 4 - 10: PM at Fresno's River Park. Click here for details.

So far, Gilroy has not yet commented on the challenge from the Central Valley.

Their larger Garlic Festival returns from July 26 - 28, 2019. Click here for details.