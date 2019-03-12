Former A's Slugger Jose Canseco Accuses A-Rod Of Cheating On J. Lo

Over the weekend, news broke of the engagement of power couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

Soon after the announcement, former Oakland Athletic slugger Jose Canseco took to Twitter and bluntly accused A-Rod of stepping out on Lopez.

Canseco, no stranger to erractic behavior and whistleblowing, doubled down on his assertions going so far as saying he would take a polygraph test and calling Rodriguez a "piece of sh**."

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019