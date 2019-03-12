Former A's Slugger Jose Canseco Accuses A-Rod Of Cheating On J. Lo

Jose Canseco

Over the weekend, news broke of the engagement of power couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

Soon after the announcement, former Oakland Athletic slugger Jose Canseco took to Twitter and bluntly accused A-Rod of stepping out on Lopez.

Canseco, no stranger to erractic behavior and whistleblowing, doubled down on his assertions going so far as saying he would take a polygraph test and calling Rodriguez a "piece of sh**."

