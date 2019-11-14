Movie Review: 'Ford v Ferrari' and 'The Kingmaker' are Cinematic Pieces of History

Ford v Ferrari follows American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. Together, they plan to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

Ford v Ferrari stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

The Kingmaker is a ShowTime Documentary that goes through the life of Imelda Marcos.

An examination of the Marcos family's improbable return to power in the Philippines. Centered on the indomitable character of Imelda Marcos, The Kingmaker examines, with intimate access, the Marcos family's improbable return to power in the Philippines. The film explores the disturbing legacy of the Marcos regime and chronicles Imelda's present-day push to help her son, Bongbong, win the vice-presidency. To this end, Imelda confidently rewrites her family's history of corruption, replacing it with a narrative of a matriarch's extravagant love for her country. In an age when fake news manipulates elections, Imelda's comeback story serves as a dark fairy tale.