Movie Review: 'The Favourite' May Be Your New Favorite Period Piece!
Emma Stone Breaks The Mold In A Surprisingly Stunning Role
November 29, 2018
In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne occupies the throne, and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne's ill health and mercurial temper.
When a new servant, Abigail, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing, and Abigail sees a chance to return to her aristocratic roots.
The Favourite stars Emma Stone and Olivia Colman, and is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.