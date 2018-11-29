Movie Review: 'The Favourite' May Be Your New Favorite Period Piece!

Emma Stone Breaks The Mold In A Surprisingly Stunning Role

November 29, 2018
Sarah And Vinnie
The Favourite



In the early 18th century, England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne occupies the throne, and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne's ill health and mercurial temper.

When a new servant, Abigail, arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. Sarah takes Abigail under her wing, and Abigail sees a chance to return to her aristocratic roots.

The Favourite stars Emma Stone and Olivia Colman, and is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

