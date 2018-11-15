Movie Review: "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" Is A Crime Against The Series

The waited sequel to the story before Harry Potter is finally here as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters! It continues with a surprise, where the last film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, left us.

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald's plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald stars Johnny Depp, Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, screenplay by J.K. Rowling and directed by David Yates.